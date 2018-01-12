Tat Hong boss, StanChart PE intend to take crane supplier private with S$0.50 per share offer

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings could be going private.

Group chief executive Roland Ng and Standard Chartered's private equity arm have announced their intention to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all the shares in the company, at S$0.50 apiece.

The pre-conditional offer announcement, released late on Thursday night (Jan 11), cited Tat Hong's low trading volume and the compliance cost of maintaining a listed status as reasons behind the offer.

The announcement said THSC Investments Pte Ltd - which is jointly owned by Standard Chartered Private Equity (Singapore), or SCPE, and Mr Ng's TH60 Investments Pte Ltd - believes that privatising Tat Hong "will provide the offeror and the company with more flexibility to manage the business of the company, optimise the use of its management and resources and facilitate the implementation of any strategic alternatives and/or operational changes".

But it added that THSC Investments Pte Ltd - which is jointly owned by Standard Chartered Private Equity (Singapore), or SCPE, and Mr Ng's TH60 Investments Pte Ltd - does not intend for now to make major changes to Tat Hong's business or its deployment of fixed assets, beyond the ordinary course of business.

Tat Hong confirmed in November 2017 that it had received a non-binding letter from the bank's private equity unit confirming its proposal to acquire shares of the firm at the same price of S$0.50 a share.

The company's disclosure came on the heels of a Bloomberg report that SCPE might have been looking to acquire a 29 per cent stake in Tat Hong.

The newly announced privatisation offer will not be made unless and until the approval of the relevant authorities in Australia and China has been obtained by July 11, or any other date that SCPE and TH60 mutually agree in writing in consultation with the Securities Industry Council of Singapore.

Tat Hong closed higher by 0.5 Singapore cent, or 1.12 per cent, at S$0.45 on Thursday, before the announcement.

It requested a trading halt on Friday morning, before the market opened.