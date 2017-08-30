Swee Hong makes turnaround with $30.2m full-year profit

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed civil engineering firm Swee Hong swung back to black with a S$30.2 million net profit for the 2017 financial year compared to a net loss of S$10.2 million a year go.

This was achieved on a 44 per cent rise in revenue to S$58.9 million, mainly due to increased progress of on-going projects, particularly the construction of a new road between MacRitchie Viaduct and Adam Flyover via Bukit Brown Cemetery.

A big boost to the bottomline came from gains for the year of S$25.2 million, mainly due to write off of creditors pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement of S$22.3 million and S$2.7 million in gains from the disposal of property at 190A and 190C Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

The company's net tangible assets as at June 30 was S$9.3 million, a turnaround from Net Liability Position of S$45.0 million a year ago.

Swee Hong said the completion of creditors scheme of arrangements during the year marked a beginning of a new era for the company and it was thankful to all its stakeholders of the company for their continued support.

The group has an unfulfilled order book of S$49.7 million that will provide a steady stream of revenue, said Swee Hong. It is also actively bidding for new projects.