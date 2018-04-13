SUTL Enterprise inks deal with StarHub

Marina developer and operator SUTL Enterprise has inked a deal with telco StarHub to start a digital marketplace for services like yacht charters and private jet hires.

The idea for the initiative - One Degree 15 Life - came after SUTL executive Trevor Fong noticed the large number of unused yachts in the marinas.

"We hope to convert this excess capacity so that people from across all segments can enjoy the benefits of the yachting lifestyle, " said the general manager of One Degree 15 Marina (Malaysia, China and North Asia) and special projects. One degree 15 is a brand owned by SUTL.

Yacht owners can list their vessels for use while consumers can view pictures and videos online and make a booking. SUTL said the platform will bring complementary service providers to provide add-ons like watersport equipment rental.

The mainboard-listed company said that One Degree 15 Life will be released in phases. The first phase, comprising yacht charters, is set to be operational in the third quarter.

SUTL chief executive Arthur Tay said the firm chose StarHub as its partner because "its omni-present channels and island wide network (allows it) to deliver not just the communications and tech solutions that SUTL needs, but also media coverage, to our target markets and audience".

StarHub's head of enterprise business group Chong Yoke Sin said: "We are excited to be the transformation partner for SUTL, helping them build stronger digital capabilities to seize local and regional growth opportunities in the digital economy."