Sunpower bags 41.5m yuan EPC contract in Xinjiang

SINGAPORE - Sunpower Group has secured a 41.5 million yuan (S$8.51 million) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a wastewater treatment and zero-liquid-discharge facility in Xinjiang, China.

Sunpower, an environmental protection solutions company, clinched the contract from Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology Co, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed GCL-Poly Energy Holdings. The work will be done for the first phase of Xinjiang GCL's polysilicon project.

The contract is expected to have a positive impact on fiscal 2018 results, Sunpower said."We are confident that we will continue to see more business opportunities in the environmental protection sector, amid strong government efforts to improve environmental governance and anti-pollution enforcement," Sunpower chairman Guo Hongxin said in a statement.

"Moving forward, we will remain committed to expanding our EPC business in diverse industries leveraging on our solid track record and innovative technologies in the environmental protection sector."