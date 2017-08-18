Stratech Group denied more time to hold AGM, issue annual report

SINGAPORE - Watch-listed The Stratech Group said in a pre-market filing on Friday (Aug 18) that the Singapore Exchange has turned down its request for an extension of time to end-Sept, 2017, to hold its annual general meeting and issue its annual report.

The maainboard-listed company said it will work with its statutory auditors to enable them to complete their audit of the group's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The surveillance solutions provider disclosed on Aug 7 that it was in a negative net equity position as at March 31.

It said then that it had held preliminary discussions with potential investors in the company, and would also expedite an injection of fresh funds from its founders and controlling shareholders, David Chew and Leong Sook Ching, in order to keep the company going.