Stratech Group denied more time to hold AGM, issue annual report

Published
1 hour ago
ann@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Watch-listed The Stratech Group said in a pre-market filing on Friday (Aug 18) that the Singapore Exchange has turned down its request for an extension of time to end-Sept, 2017, to hold its annual general meeting and issue its annual report.

The maainboard-listed company said it will work with its statutory auditors to enable them to complete their audit of the group's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The surveillance solutions provider disclosed on Aug 7 that it was in a negative net equity position as at March 31.

It said then that it had held preliminary discussions with potential investors in the company, and would also expedite an injection of fresh funds from its founders and controlling shareholders, David Chew and Leong Sook Ching, in order to keep the company going.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice