Straits Times Index slips for fourth day ending 2.59 points lower at 3,318.08

SINGAPORE - Local equities suffered losses for the fourth straight day on Tuesday (Aug 8), as the benchmark Straits Times Index dipped by 2.59 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 3,318.08.

Singapore investors grappled with mixed earnings results, as Chinese export numbers came in below forecast and the greenback's gains driven by strong jobs figures last Friday started to recede.

Local bank DBS Group Holdings closed 13 cents, or 0.6 per cent, lower at $21.02 amid continued pessimism over asset quality pressure.

Singtel shed four cents, or 1 per cent, to $3.77, while CapitaLand ended lower by five cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $3.76.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, on the other hand, jumped seven cents, or 4.7 per cent, to close at $1.555 after announcing a 73 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit.