Stocks to watch: UnUsUaL, Ezion, shopper360, First Reit, Keppel-KBS, Ascott Reit

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (April 18):

UnUsUaL: Brunei's Prince Abdul Qawi and Singapore's Ron Sim have teamed up to buy a substantial stake in concert promotion and events company UnUsUaL for S$25.8 million. The prince and OSIM's founder paid S$0.465 apiece for 55.5 million shares - a 5.39 per cent interest - to a subsidiary of entertainment company mm2 Asia. Post-sale, mm2 Asia subsidiary UnUsUaL Management remains UnUsUaL's largest shareholder, with its stake pared to 76.8 per cent from 82.2 per cent.

Ezion Holdings: Failing to hold early gains after trading resumed for its counter, offshore and marine (O&M) group Ezion Holdings slipped to negative territory on Tuesday and closed marginally down at 19.4 Singapore cents, down 0.3 cent from its last traded price of 19.7 cents. The stock ranked the highest traded by volume on Tuesday, with over 251 million shares changing hands, and had surged to an intra-day high of 25.5 Singapore cents, but mostly hovered at around 20 Singapore cents in afternoon trading.

shopper360: shopper360's executive officer Samuel Chan has voluntarily resigned from his post amid an internal investigation of alleged misconduct, the company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday night after the market closed, adding that it will search for a suitable replacement and announce the appointment in due course.

First Reit: Distribution per unit for First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) for its first quarter of 2018 edged up to 2.15 Singapore cents from 2.14 Singapore cents in the preceding year, which came as Q1 income available for distribution increased 1.8 per cent to S$16.9 million from the previous year.

Keppel-KBS US Reit: Keppel-KBS US Reit delivered distribution per unit of 2.32 US cents for the period since listing from Nov 9, 2017 to March 31, 2018, beating its forecast by 0.4 per cent, which translated to an annualised distribution yield of 6.73 per cent based on the unit trading price of US$0.88.

Ascott Reit: Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) saw distribution per unit (DPU) rise 9 per cent to 1.28 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended March 31, after adjustment for one-off items. This was up from the restated DPU of 1.17 Singapore cents in the same period a year before, following a rights issue in April 2017.