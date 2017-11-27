Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble

SINGAPORE - The following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Monday (Nov 27) when the market opens.

Noble Group: The commodities trader is selling an ethanol business in the Americas for US$12.5 million plus adjustments for working capital, inventory and debt.

Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: The property trust said over the weekend that talks with Warbug Pincus-backed ESR-Reit related to Sabana's strategic review have ended with no deal in place.

Oxley Holdings: The property developer has confirmed that it is negotiating to buy the Chevron House building in Singapore's financial district. Oxley said in an announcement before the market opened on Monday that it is in the process of conducting due diligence, and no definitive agreement has been executed yet.

Golden Agri-Resources: The oil palm producer is selling its entire stake in Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff (Technology) Tianjin, an oilseeds business, to a subsidiary of Louise Dreyfus Company Asia. The final consideration will be based on Sinarmas Natural Resources' initial enterprise value of US$111 million, working capital and financial statements at completion.