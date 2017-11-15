Stocks to watch: RHT Health Trust, Ellipsiz, Olam, HMC, China Jinjiang, SingPost

SINGAPORE - The following stocks have made announcements that may affect their trading when the market opens on Wednesday (Nov 15):

RHT Health Trust: Fortis Healthcare Limited, the controlling shareholder of RHT Health Trust, is proposing to acquire the trust's entire asset portfolio for 46.5 billion Indian rupees (S$965.95 million). Both have entered into a term sheet to negotiate exclusively for 60 days.

Ellipsiz: Ellipsiz's controlling shareholder, Bevrian, has been approached by a third party to explore a possible transaction which "may or may not" lead to an offer to acquire shares in Ellipsiz, said the company, which provides solutions to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries.

Olam International: Strong sales volume growth and improved operational performance gave a lift to results for Olam in its third quarter. Net profit grew 17.5 per cent to S$24.1 million from the preceding year. For the three months ended Sept 30, revenue grew 41.7 per cent to S$6.71 billion from the preceding year, as its traded volume almost doubled to 5.8 million tonnes, from 3.8 million tonnes.

Healthway Medical Corp: Healthway Medical turned in a loss of S$2.82 million for Q3 2017, from a profit of S$69,000 a year ago, weighed down by higher staff costs and other operating expenses. Revenue edged up 6.6 per cent to S$27.16 million due to higher revenue from its specialist and wellness healthcare segment.

China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co: China Jinjiang posted a 28 per cent drop year on year in net profit for Q3 2017 to 100.82 million yuan (S$20.7 million) on the back of lower gross profit. Revenue was nearly 12 per cent lower at 580.41 million yuan on lower contribution from its business segments.

Jubilee Industries Holdings: Jubiliee swung into the black with a net profit of S$808,000 for the six months ended Sept 30, from a loss of S$2.68 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue grew by around 84 per cent year on year to S$87.48 million, on the back of its electronic components distribution segment.

Singapore Post: SingPost recorded net profit of S$28.47 million, or 9.5 per cent lower than the same period last year, although underlying net profit - absent exceptional items - ticked up by 1.9 per cent to S$27.58 million. This was despite of an increase in revenue to S$354.7 million, led by growth in the postal and logistics segments.