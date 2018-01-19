Stocks to watch: Oxley, Cache Logistics Trust, SIA, CDL, Golden Energy

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Jan 19):

Oxley Holdings: Fair value loss of nearly S$17 million on financial instruments arising from marked-to-market positions took a toll on results for Oxley for its second quarter. Net profit dived 45 per cent to S$68 million from the previous year, and for the three months ended Dec 31, revenue tumbled 33 per cent to S$406.1 million from the previous year.

Cache Logistics Trust: The Reit reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its distributable income to S$17.1 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2017. Its distribution per unit was 1.597 Singapore cents for the quarter, compared to 1.770 Singapore cents the year before, based on an enlarged units base following a rights issue in October 2017.

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier will focus significantly on the digital realm this year, under its overall transformation programme aimed at getting back to being the world's best airline, chief executive Goh Choon Phong said in a New Year message to staff. It will set up an internal digital-innovation unit to boost its digital capabilities, and will soon announce tie-ups with partners in the areas of digital research and development, and open innovation.

City Developments (CDL): The dispute between the owners of The Sail@Marina Bay and CDL over numerous alleged defects in the high-end condominium project will finally be heard in court next month. The most serious and costly of the defects is said to be the condominium's rubbish chute system, which the residents claim has been emitting foul smells. The condominium's Management Corporation Strata Title is seeking owners' consent in an extraordinary general meeting on Jan 27 to use up to S$3.3 million from the sinking fund to replace the vertical section of the pneumatic waste collection system.

Golden Energy: Indonesian coal miner Golden Energy and Resources Limited has recorded its strongest quarterly coal production output of 5.5 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2017. This brings the full year's production volume to 15.6 million tonnes, which exceeds its target of 14.4 million tonnes for 2017, the firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday evening.