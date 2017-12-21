Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Dec 21):

Noble Group: Commodities trader Noble on Thursday said it has obtained an extension on a waiver in relation to the financial covenants in its committed unsecured revolving credit facility to May 18, 2018. This means the facility will come mature on this date. It continues to be in discussions with its creditors. Noble closed at US$0.178 apiece on Wednesday.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): MIT has completed its US$753.8 million joint acquisition of 14 data centres in the US, the real estate investment trust said on Thursday. The acquisition, with MIT's sponsor - privately held Mapletree Investments, was done through an unlisted single purpose trust, Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust. MIT closed at S$2.04 per unit on Dec 20, unchanged from the previous day close.

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Infrastructure Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Seghers Hong Kong, together with Zhen Hua Engineering Co, has signed a HK$31 billion (S$5.33 billion) contract with the environmental protection department (EPD) of the government of the Hong Kong special administrative region to design, build and operate Hong Kong's first Integrated Waste Management Facility. Keppel closed down 0.4 per cent, or S$0.03 to S$7.47 apiece on Wednesday.

Ho Bee Land (HBL): HBL's wholly owned subsidiary, HB Oracle, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Villa World Wollert for a residential land subdivision development in Wollert, Melbourne, with a joint property acquisition sum of A$30 million (S$31 million). HBL closed 0.41 per cent, or S$0.01 higher at S$2.43 a share on Wednesday.