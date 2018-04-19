Stocks to watch: Noble, Lian Beng, CapitaLand Mall Trust, ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday(April 19):

Noble Group: Noble will drop a provision from its restructuring proposal that has drawn criticism for attempting to treat shareholders differently depending on how they vote, the company's chairman said in an open letter late Wednesday. The counter last traded down 5.7 per cent, or one Singapore cent to close 12 Singapore cents apiece on Wednesday.

Lian Beng Group, CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): Lian Beng-Apricot Sembawang, a joint venture company of the Lian Beng Group, has entered into an agreement with CMT to purchase Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248 million. Sembawang Shopping Centre has a leasehold tenure of 999 years, and a gross floor area of 206,087 sq ft, which works out to S$1,203 per sq ft. Shares in Lian Beng last traded at S$0.63 apiece, while units in CMT closed at S$2.11 per unit on Wednesday.

ComfortDelGro Corporation: The transport giant announced on Thursday that it is expanding its United Kingdom operations in a £1.2 million (S$2.2 million) acquisition of London taxi circuit operator Dial-a-Cab. In the deal, ComfortDelGro's wholly owned UK subsidiary CityFleet Networks will acquire the business and certain assets of Dial-a-Cab, adding another 1,100 black cabs to ComfortDelGro's London taxi circuit. The counter last traded down 0.9 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$2.16 on Wednesday.