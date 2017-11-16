Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Marco Polo Marine, CapitaLand, QT Vascular, Darco Water

SINGAPORE - The following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Thursday (Nov 16) when the market opens:

Noble Group: Noble Group is reorganising its activities for the rare earth and special ores and metals markets under two wholly owned subsidiaries, Kalon Resources and Talaxis, as it seeks to capture growth opportunities from these markets. Kalon will focus on special ores and metals, and Talaxis will focus globally on cobalt, lithium and rare earth resources, it said on Wednesday evening.

Marco Polo Marine: Marco Polo Marine has won a majority vote in support of the redemption of S$50 million notes using cash and equity swap at a noteholders' meeting on Wednesday.

CapitaLand: CapitaLand has bought a 14,474 square metre site in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for US$38.9 million, to develop into residences that it estimates will be worth US$177 million. This is part of its strategy to diversify its real estate portfolio and to strengthen its foothold in Vietnam.

QT Vascular: Medical Technology firm QT Vascular has reached a confidential settlement agreement with AngioScore Inc on Nov 14, the group said in an update, without providing any further details. AngioScore had in 2012 initiated patent infringement proceedings against QT Vascular's subsidiaries.

Darco Water Technologies: Water treatment specialist Darco Water Technologies is raising S$900,000 through a placement of 1.5 million shares at S$0.60 each to controlling shareholder Robert Stone. The placement price represents a premium of about 3.4 per cent to the volume weighted average price of S$0.58 per share as at Nov 14,