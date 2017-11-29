Stocks to watch: Noble, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Yoma, SingHaiyi

SINGAPORE - The following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Wednesday (Nov 29) when the market opens.

Noble Group: A day after Iceberg Research issued another fresh attack on Noble Group, the commodity trader on Wednesday announced the proposed disposal of four wholly owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier vessels, which it said was part of its debt reduction plans and strategic review announced in July 2017. It expects to get proceeds of about US$95 million from the disposal.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust: CRCT has priced an upsized S$103.8 million overnight placement of new units at S$1.612 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications. Price talk was at a range of S$1.553 to S$1.612 per unit for the deal, which was launched on Tuesday. A total of 64.4 million new units were issued, including an over-allotment option of 12.9 million units that was fully exercised.

Yoma Strategic: Yoma Strategic Holdings on Wednesday announced the signing of an agreement with two global construction companies to build its integrated real estate development Yoma Central, and The Peninsula Yangon, the former headquarters of the Burma Railway Company which will be restored into a luxury hotel. The combined contract value of the two projects is over US$400 million.

SingHaiyi Group: A subsidiary of SingHaiyi Group has been awarded the How Sun Park site for S$81.09 million through a collective sale. The price works out to S$1,092 per square foot per plot ratio inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$2.92 million. Owners of the townhouses will receive about S$4.05 million per unit, which is slightly more than double the amount had they sold their units individually.

