Stocks to watch: No Signboard, Cromwell European Reit, Keppel T&T, China Aviation Oil

SINGAPORE - The following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Thursday (Nov 30) when the market opens:

No Signboard Holdings: The family-owned business, famed for its white pepper crab, will start trading on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange at 9am on Thursday. It priced its initial public offering (IPO) shares at S$0.28 apiece, the top end of its indicative range, and the offering was 23.6 times subscribed. Rival seafood chain Jumbo Group, when it listed on the Catalist board two years ago, was eight times subscribed.

Cromwell European Reit: Units in the Reit will start trading on the Singapore Exchange at 2pm on Thursday, with its public offer about 3.1 times subscribed. In a Wednesday evening filing, Cromwell Ereit Management Pte Ltd announced that it had received 4,448 valid applications for 111.23 million units. The Reit had 36.36 million units available for the public offer, which closed at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T): Keppel T&T is carrying out a strategic review of its China logistics portfolio, as it seeks to optimise and focus resources, it said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday morning before market open. The review may include preliminary discussions with different parties to "evaluate the viability of options available", it said, highlighting that it is trying to become the urban logistics solutions provider of choice.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp: China Aviation Oil chief operating officer Jean Teo Lang Lang has quit to pursue other career opportunities, the jet fuel trading company announced on Thursday before trading began. Her departure will be effective Jan 22, 2018, and in her place, chief executive Meng Fanqiu will assume oversight over the trading department, while vice-president Zhang Xingbo will have oversight over the operations and aviation marketing departments.