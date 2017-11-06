Stocks to watch: DBS, BreadTalk, Yoma,

SINGAPORE - Local stocks to look out for on Monday morning (Nov 6) trading include DBS Bank, BreadTalk Group, Yoma Strategic and CNMC Goldmine.

DBS Bank: The lender's earnings fell 25 per cent for the third quarter from a year ago to S$802 million, as the bank almost doubled its specific provisions for bad debts. Excluding one-time items such as a S$21 million ANZ integration cost, net profit stood at S$822 million, 23 per cent lower from the preceding period.

BreadTalk Group: The group announced a 22.2 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit to S$4 million from a year ago on the strength of its core food and beverage business. Revenue for the three months to Sept 30, 2017, dipped 2 per cent to S$154.3 million.

Yoma Strategic: Real estate and consumer business investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd said on Sunday that it has closed a placement exercise to raise about S$82.2 million. Under the placement exercise, the company will be issuing 155 million new ordinary shares at S$0.53 per placement share, which represents a discount of approximatelyabout 9.4 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.5852 for each ordinary share for trades done on Nov 2 and Nov 3, before the shares were halted for trading.

CNMC Goldmine: Malaysian gold miner CNMC Goldmine Holdings has completed the construction of its carbon-in-leach plant which will allow the firm to process higher-grade gold ore. In a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday, the group said that trial production at the plant - its third gold-ore processing facility - has started, and commercial production will begin once operational processes have been fine-tuned.