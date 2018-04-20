Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ESR-Reit, Frasers Commercial Trust, Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB Development

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (April 20):

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse on Thursday evening reaffirmed that it has no intention of paying out an interim 20 Singapore cents dividend proposed by Ng Bie Tjin, the daughter of Datapulse's co-founder. The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting today to vote on replacing four directors and a contentious diversification plan.

ESR-Reit: The Reit's distribution per unit fell 15.6 per cent for the first quarter ended March 31, to 0.847 Singapore cent from 1.004 cents a year ago. This was after its unitholder base was enlarged with new units issued on March 28, said ESR-Reit's manager ESR Funds Management in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday morning.

Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT): FCOT posted a distribution per unit of 2.40 Singapore cents for the three months ended March 31 - the second quarter of their financial year - down 4.4 per cent from 2.51 Singapore cents a year before. FCOT attributed the poorer performance to lower occupancy rates for properties in Singapore and Australian properties Central Park and 357 Collins Street; the absence of a one-off payment in relation to a termination of lease in Central Park; and the weaker Australian dollar.

Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS): AHS has placed out 46.9 million new shares at S$0.23 apiece ahead of a listing on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board. There was no public tranche and trading commences on Friday's open.

SLB Development: SLB Development, a spin-off from mainboard-listed Lian Beng Group, will commence trading on the Catalist board on April 20. The public tranche of property developer SLB Development's initial public offering was about 20.6 times subscribed, ballot results on Thursday showed. Lian Beng Group will remain as SLB's controlling shareholder post-IPO.