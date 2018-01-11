Stocks to watch: BreadTalk, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Rotary Engineering, Duty Free

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Jan 11):

BreadTalk Group: Eatery operator BreadTalk Group has priced S$100 million of five-year notes to yield 4 per cent, with proceeds from the bonds to go towards refinancing existing borrowing, financing capital expenditure, and other corporate purposes. The stock closed at S$1.65 on Wednesday, before its announcement.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: The healthcare group is raising S$78.75 million through a private placement of some 562.5 million new ordinary shares to trading company Itochu Corp, it announced on Wednesday, after requesting a trading halt. This will give Itochu a 25.3 per cent stake, on a fully diluted basis, with the new shares expected to be listed by Feb 10. OUELH last traded at 12.1 Singapore cents on Jan 9.

Rotary Engineering: The cash bid to take mainboard-listed Rotary Engineering private was declared unconditional after a Wednesday shareholder vote. Orochem's offer of S$0.46 a share remains open for acceptance until Jan 24. Rotary Engineering closed at S$0.455 on Wednesday.

Duty Free International: Retailer Duty Free International's third-quarter profit slumped by 84.7 per cent on the previous year, it said after the market closed on Wednesday. Earnings stood at RM3.3 million (S$1.1 million), largely on a net foreign exchange loss, against a forex gain the year before. The counter had closed at S$0.275 on Wednesday.