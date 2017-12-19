STI on track for highest annual price gain since 2012

The Straits Times Index (STI) is on track to record its highest annual price gain since 2012, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday.

It noted that the STI has opened the week at 3,423 points, 542 points, or 18.8 per cent, above last year's year-end level of 2,881 points.

The rise is the strongest annual price performance for the Singapore benchmark since 2012, when it gained 19.7 per cent.

Similarly, dividend distributions of STI constituents have bolstered the benchmark's year-to-date (YTD) total return to 22.2 per cent, one of the region's highest dividend yields.

This year's STI price performance - excluding annualised dividend yield of 3.5 per cent over the last 32 years - is also above the long-term average annualised gain of 6.2 per cent since the end of 1985.

The STI's 22.2 per cent total return compares favourably with the YTD returns of 14.7 per cent for the FTSE All World Index and 13.7 per cent for the MSCI World Index.

Five stocks lead the charge for Singapore's benchmark, said the SGX.

They are Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Global Logistic Properties, Genting Singapore, City Developments and DBS Group Holdings.

The five counters, which are active in maritime, offshore and engineering, hospitality, real estate and banking, respectively, averaged total returns of 58.5 per cent.