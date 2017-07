SINGAPORE - Local equities were up again on Tuesday (July 18), with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closing higher by 7.84 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 3,306.08 points.

Across the bourse, around 2.68 billion shares, worth roughly S$1.3 billion, changed hands.

Global Logistic Properties continued its strong performance, ending the day two cents higher, or 0.6 per cent, at S$3.33 - still under the recent consortium bid of S$3.38 a share.