Iras launches round 2 of software devt grant

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has launched the second round of its Co-Creation Grant, which supports software developers creating solutions that benefit the taxpaying community and harness Iras Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). APIs are sets of codes for building software and applications.

The solution can be an app, a web-based dashboard or any process that facilitates tax-filing preparation or tax management.

Successful applicants will be matched with a subject matter expert from Iras.

Each successful applicant stands to receive a grant of up to $30,000, with the development of the solution to be completed within six months. Successful applicants have to be a registered entity in Singapore upon approval of the grant and will have to provide monthly updates on their progress to Iras.

S'pore-based AI firm Taiger raises $8 million

Singapore-based Taiger, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions start-up, has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round led by Tembusu ICT Fund I and SGInnovate.

Taiger will use the financing to pump up its sales and research efforts, and expand its presence worldwide. It has branches here, in Spain, the United States, Britain and Switzerland.

Founded in 2009, Taiger specialises in developing "humanistic" virtual assistants. Using natural language processing, computational semantics and machine-learning processes, its virtual assistants can interpret and process a range of complex user queries.