Start-up helps online sellers scale up across multiple sites

Retailers looking to ramp up their online presence now have an easier way to sell on e-marketplaces such as Lazada.

Home-grown e-commerce solutions start-up Anchanto has developed a one-stop platform which allows retailers to list products and manage inventory across multiple e-commerce marketplaces, making it easier for sellers to scale up rapidly.

Anchanto officially launched the platform - called SelluSeller - today and has already started working with a number of e-commerce marketplaces, including Lazada, Qoo10, Flipkart, Shopify and Zalora.

On the SelluSeller platform, sellers can manage prices and promotions as well as maintain a single common inventory. They also have access to an order system, analytics and payment services.

"Over the last five years, we have seen a rapid growth in online marketplaces, each portraying its individual strengths, appealing to different segments of sellers across markets and product categories," said Anchanto chief executive Vaibhav Dabhade.

"We realised (there was) an opportunity for us to provide a solution for these sellers to seamlessly list products and manage inventory across all channels with the ease of one single platform.

"Sellers are... looking for a simple platform to sell their products regionally in South-east Asia and India on a cross-border model," he added.

The technology firm helps companies build e-commerce tech solutions - from online inventory and warehouse management systems to billing tools.

