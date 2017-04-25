Start Singapore: Jachin Capital gets licence for iAdvisor

Jachin Capital gets licence for iAdvisor

Home-grown fund management firm Jachin Capital has been awarded a capital markets service licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and can now offer its digital investing platform, iAdvisor, to all accredited investors here.

The company has 28 curated stock portfolios on iAdvisor, with themes ranging from cyber security to robotics to Temasek- linked companies. The portfolios draw from stocks listed in five countries.

It was set up with Hong Kong-based fintech firm Quantifeed, which provides digital wealth- management solutions.

CoAssets buys into Hong Kong company

CoAssets, a real estate crowdfunding platform, will acquire 49 per cent of Fintech Pte Ltd (FPL), a partner of Hong Kong-based investment firm Brighten Management Limited. In exchange, CoAssets, which is listed in Australia, will issue shares to Brighten Management Limited, representing 16.25 per cent of its issued share capital.

The $9.8 million investment will allow CoAssets to expand FPL's online platform Piggiebank and provide registered users with multiple investment products.

DeClout launches start-up incubator

Catalist-listed DeClout has launched an incubator arm to groom high-growth local start-ups from the information and communication technology sectors.

Under its incubation programme, DeClout will mentor early-stage firms and help them in product development.

It will nurture local start-ups in financial technology, cyber security, data analytics and smart logistics, with support from Spring Singapore's Startup SG Accelerator scheme.

Lynk raises $5.6m for expansion

Hong Kong-based Lynk, a start-up that connects people with subject-matter experts for advice, insights and knowledge sharing, has raised US$4 million (S$5.6 million) in a Series A funding round led by Hong Leong Group.

Lynk will use the investments to further expand into new markets and bolster its offering. It now has experts in 70 countries.

Lynk's clients include international investment houses, consultancies, corporates and start-ups.