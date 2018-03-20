StarHub to sell electricity in tie-up with solar energy firm Sunseap

Telco StarHub and Singapore-based sustainable energy firm Sunseap are tying up to offer customers a choice of two clean energy subscription plans starting next month.

The first plan named Green Life is a 100 per cent clean energy plan tailored to meet the needs of environmentally conscious customers.

Customers will receive electricity fully produced by Sunseap's solar systems at no additional cost. Electricity will be charged at the usual regulated electricity tariff.

The second plan, Green Save, allows customers to take a step towards becoming more environment-friendly while enjoying some savings. With this plan, customers will receive 5 per cent clean energy and enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the regulated tariff.

This comes as 14 retailers have been approved to take part in the pilot launch of the Open Electricity Market (OEM) in Jurong, which allows households to choose whom they buy electricity from.

The pilot starts from April 1 and will benefit about 108,000 household and 9,500 business accounts.

StarHub yesterday said that both parties are entering Singapore's OEM, starting with the Energy Market Authority's soft launch in Jurong and culminating in the full liberalisation of the retail electricity market in the second half of this year.

"Consumers will be free to choose their desired electricity retailers according to their usage patterns and the prices offered. Switching electricity retailers will be seamless. There will be no disruption and customers can continue to enjoy the same quality and reliability of electricity supply," it said.

Consumers can also "go solar without the hassle of owning or installing solar panels", it added.

As part of this joint operation, StarHub and Sunseap are collaborating on various fronts, including customer service as well as billing and sales to ensure a fuss-free experience for households.

To champion clean energy use, 5 per cent of StarHub's profits out of this business in the first three years will be channelled into the StarHub Clean Energy Fund, which will be used to drive environmental conservation initiatives including clean energy and efficiencies.