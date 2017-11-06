StarHub, ST Kinetics to deploy robots in hotels to automate laundry operations

By Jacquelyn Cheok

SINGAPORE - Starhub and ST Kinetics on Monday (Nov 6) announced a partnership to introduce Aethon TUG robots to businesses for greater efficiencies and productivity.

For a start, the TUG robots will be deployed in three hotels to streamline the laundry supply-chain process, which can reportedly reduce a seven-step manual process to a three-step automated one.

TUG, an autonomous mobile delivery robot designed to transport materials of up to 620 kilogrammes per trip, is the flagship product of Aethon, a US-based robot maker belonging to ST Kinetics, ST Engineering's land systems business.

The partnership is part of StarHub's Connected Building initiative to provide Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that help companies implement green, productivity or safety concepts in business environments.

StarHub offers robotics solutions on an as-a-service business model, which removes the need for companies to buy robots, and offers installation and 24/7 technical support and maintenance services.