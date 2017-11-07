StarHub, ST Kinetics getting robots to ease hotel laundry load

Robots transporting dirty linen from guest rooms to a laundry collection point could soon become a common sight in hotels here, following a new partnership between StarHub and ST Kinetics, which will introduce Aethon TUG robots to hotels to streamline their laundry processes.

Both companies said yesterday that for a start, the TUG robots will be deployed next year in three hotels - Capri By Frasers Changi City, Four Points by Sheraton and Grand Copthorne Waterfront.

These machines can reduce what used to be a tedious seven-step process - which entails housekeeping staff manually sorting out soiled linen into piles by linen type - to a three-step automated one, with the use of radio-frequency identification tagging and smart carts.

This means "minimal or even zero chance" for human error, said a StarHub spokesman.

TUG, a heavy-duty robot that can transport up to 635kg of materials a trip, is the flagship product of Aethon, a United States-based robot maker belonging to ST Kinetics, Singapore Technologies Engineering's land systems business.

StarHub is in the partnership with ST Kinetics as part of the telco's "Connected Building" initiative to provide Internet of Things solutions to its customers to boost efficiency and productivity in their workplaces.

The StarHub spokesman said: "StarHub wants to introduce technologies such as robotics to help its customers raise the standard of service and alleviate the manpower crunch they are facing."

StarHub thus offers robotics solutions as part of a service-based business model, which removes the need for companies to buy robots. It also offers installation and round-the-clock technical support and maintenance services.