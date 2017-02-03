StarHub Q4 net profit down 33.2% to $54 million

SINGAPORE - StarHub's fourth-quarter earnings dropped 33.2 per cent to $54 million for the three months to Dec 31, it said on Friday.

Revenue was inched up slightly by 0.2 per cent to $634.8 million, compared with the same period a year ago.

Fourth-quarter operating expenses increased 2.7 per cent to $570.7 million.

Mobile revenue dipped slight by 0.4 per cent to $311.8 million in the quarter as less people used voice services, IDD and roaming services.

A final dividend of five cents a share was proposed, unchanged from a year ago.

The firm plans to cut its quarterly cash dividend to four cents per share for the 2017, down from five cents previously.