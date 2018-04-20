StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as CEO after global search

SINGAPORE - Starhub has appointed Australian Peter Kaliaropoulos as its new chief executive with effect from July 9, 2018, said the telco.

He takes over from Tan Tong Hai, who announced on Nov 17 last year that he was stepping down from May 1 to pursue his "own interests", according to previous reports.

Mr Kaliaropoulos was appointed after an "extensive and rigorous" global executive search, said StarHub chairman Terry Clontz in a media statement.

"As a telco veteran with a proven track record of achievements across a wide range of markets, and broad industry knowledge, the board is confident that Peter is well qualified to lead StarHub in pursuing new opportunities and managing the challenges that operators face today," Mr Clontz added.

Mr Kaliaropoulos was chief executive of Zain Saudi Arabia, a telecoms services company which generated some US$2 billion per annum in turnover.

He was also a key member of StarHub's senior executive team, which launched the company's operations in the Singapore market in April 2000, StarHub said.

He has 35 years of experience working in the global information and communications technology sector, holding senior leadership roles as CEO, managing director and chief operating officer with companies including BT (Asia Pacific), Telstra (Australia & USA), Optus (Australia), Clear (New Zealand), Batelco (Middle East) and Ooredoo (Kuwait).

StarHub said that in its search for a new head, it was looking for "strong leadership beyond conventional frameworks; understanding of the new market dynamics around intense competition; and one with diverse experience in the telco industry to better lead the team to deal with the rapid changes in the highly competitive environment".