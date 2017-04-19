ST Electronics wins Sri Lankan cyber security contract, inks MOU for SAF's cyber defence training

SINGAPORE - Singapore Technologies Electronics has won a contract with Sri Lanka's Information and Communication Technology Agency to provide consultancy services for the implementation of the country's first National Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC).

In addition to the design and implementation strategy for the National SOC, ST Electronics will provide training and conduct awareness programmes to strengthen the cyber readiness of Sri Lanka's digital team and its other key partners, the Singapore firm said on Wednesday (April 19).

"This marks a major milestone for our cyber security global business as we continue to expand our footprint overseas," said company president Ravinder Singh. "Having built four major Cyber SOCs for customers including government and commercial organisations, we are well-equipped with the deep domain knowledge and extensive experience to protect critical information infrastructures.

ST Electronics said it also signed a memorandum of understanding in March to strengthen the Singapore Armed Forces' training for cyber defence with SAF's Headquarters Signals and Command Systems, which includes the SAF training institute for cyber defence, and Nanyang Polytechnic.

The MOU covers provision of specialised courses, co-development of a customised curriculum, industrial attachments, research and development, development of a professional network, and facilitation of information sharing.