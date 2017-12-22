S'pore shares still waiting for market pick-me-up

Local shares stayed firmly on the downward slope yesterday, with little to excite traders - not even the tax reforms in the United States.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 12.34 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 3,382.53 - its sixth consecutive session of decline.

CMC Markets sales trader Oriano Lizza noted that the slide is a mix of "lower liquidity due to the festive season, and market participants liquidating some of their portfolios ahead... of what could be a tumultuous 2018".

That lack of liquidity could be seen in the day's slow trade, with just 1.2 billion shares worth $808.5 million changing hands, while losers pipped gainers 202 to 198.

One loser was aluminium alloy firm Midas Holdings, which whipped up froth with a turnover of almost 23.45 million shares while shedding 0.3 cent, or 2.68 per cent, to 10.9 cents.

STI constituent Thai Beverage was again a drag on the index, dipping 0.5 cent to 93.5 cents on the day's fourth-most heavily traded volume of nearly 32.58 million shares.

But precision manufacturer Allied Technology clearly meant business, topping the day's trade on a turnover of 175.98 million shares. The stock shot up 0.7 cent, or 10.29 per cent, to 7.5 cents after announcing that it was selling a loss-making unit in China for $25 million.

A small Christmas miracle popped up for beleaguered commodities trader Noble Group too.

It said before the market opened that it has obtained an extension on a credit waiver and is still in negotiations with its creditors. The stock closed up 0.5 cent, or 2.08 per cent, to 24.5 cents, with nearly 7.52 million shares changing hands.

Oil prices climbing on an unexpected decline in US crude stockpiles gave some energy-related counters a lift.

Penny stock CWX Global, which has oil and gas concessions in Thailand, ticked up 0.1 cent, or 12.5 per cent, to 0.9 cent, with an eye-popping 19.76 million shares traded.

GSS Energy, which expanded out of precision engineering in 2014 and into the Indonesian energy business, saw around 8.44 million shares change hands as it added 0.3 cent, or 1.9 per cent, to 16.1 cents.

Catalist-listed coal miner BlackGold added 0.5 cent, or 6.49 per cent, to 8.2 cents on a turnover of 6.95 million shares.

The large caps found it tougher going, though.

Keppel Corp dipped two cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $7.45, in spite of a unit's $5.33 billion contract to deliver and run Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility.

Sembcorp Marine was flat at $1.94.