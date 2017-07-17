S'pore-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust maintains second-quarter DPU at 0.93 cents

Keppel FELS employees stand amongst jackup rigs at their shipyard in Singapore on March 11, 2016.
Keppel FELS employees stand amongst jackup rigs at their shipyard in Singapore on March 11, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
43 min ago
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) maintained a distribution per unit of 0.93 cents for the second quarter.

This was even as net profit slipped 4.9 per cent to $15.8 million for the three months ended June 30, dragged down largely by a 94.5 per cent drop in other income. KIT had recognised insurance compensation in connection with Basslink's cable fault in the second quarter of last year.

The trust said on Monday that as a business trust, it is allowed to pay distributions to unitholders out of its retained cash and residual cash flows, in accordance with its distribution policy. This is unlike companies, which are governed by the Companies Act, and can only make dividend payments out of accounting profits.

Its total distributable cash flows was $38.7 million for quarter, down from $38 million in the same period a year earlier.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Revenue, however, rose 15.6 per cent to $158.8 milllion, thanks in part to higher contributions from City Gas, the concessions (comprising the Senoko waste-to-energy plant, Tuas waste-to-energy plant, SingSpring Desalination and Ulu Pandan NEWater plants), and Basslink.

Earnings per unit slipped 4.7 per cent to 0.41 cents, while net asset value per unit came in at 30.7 cents, 5.5 per cent lower than the 32.5 cents previously.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice