S'pore firm in Xinjiang tech project to boost tourism security

Singapore-listed mobile satellite communications firm Addvalue Technologies is taking part in a cutting-edge technology project in a remote corner of China to protect tourism areas.

Addvalue has teamed up with China's Falcon Technology to demonstrate that a satellite communications system connected to the Internet of Things can enhance the security of tourist sites in Kanas, Xinjiang province.

Kanas - close to the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia - is a scenic tourist spot.

But safety has been a key challenge as the area spans about 10,000 sq km with mountainous terrain and poor cellular coverage.

Mainboard-listed Addvalue and Falcon Tech have successfully tested the Kanas Tourism Securities Monitoring Platform System, deployed to monitor the safety of people, including scenic spot administrators, herdsmen and tourists.

The system can track tourists by way of a wristband device and allows them to send SOS alerts.

The successful trial is expected to lead to mass commercial deployment after the local authorities finalise the implementation plan.

Addvalue Technologies said in a statement yesterday that there are other similar proof-of-concept trials being planned in China and the Asean region.

Besides selling the hardware, the Singapore company also aims to charge fee-based subscriptions to grow its recurring revenue stream.

Dr Colin Chan, chairman and chief executive of Addvalue, said the Xinjiang project is expected to serve as a showcase for duplication and different applications in other parts of China.