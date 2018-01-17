Singapore and Hong Kong markets hit new highs

Investor optimism that has powered a global stock market rally since the start of the year showed no signs of abating.

In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) yesterday rose to its highest level in more than 10 years, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended at a record high.

The STI's actual rise of just 13.8 points was small change, but it made for a memorable day as the index was left at 3,550.21, its highest since finishing at 3,570.5 on Dec 11, 2007.

The Hang Seng, meanwhile, rose 1.8 per cent to 31,904.75, exceeding the peak reached in October 2007, and experts are saying there is a lot more to come.

