SPH wins big at marketing awards

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) clinched six awards at The Spark Awards 2017 yesterday.

Among its wins are outdoor advertising arm SPHMBO's gold and silver awards in different categories for media solutions, as well as social news site AsiaOne's silver award for Best Website by a Media Owner and a bronze award for Best Corporate Branding by a Media Owner.

A successful campaign by SPHMBO, for example, used what is called a screen wrap and digital advertisement spots featuring beauty brand SK-II's Dream Again film on Chevron House's large-format LED screen, said SPH.

"We are delighted to be honoured with these awards, which are a recognition of our relentless efforts to keep improving our products to serve our readers' needs in a multimedia world," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil media group, and editor of The Straits Times.

"Our readers are, ultimately, the real winners."

Chief marketing officer Elsie Chua said the accolades speak volumes of the media company's continuous drive to offer new and refreshing products and services.

"This is important as we face disruptive innovation and we will continue to excel in our media offerings and stay ahead of the competition," she added.

"Winning these awards is a nod to the hard work over the past few months to deliver a brand new site with engaging content to our readers," said AsiaOne editor Karen Lim.

AsiaOne was relaunched in May and curates and personalises news and content for its readers in Singapore and the region. It features reports from SPH publications such as The Straits Times, The New Paper and several of its magazines.

SPH's FastJobs app, a mobile platform for job seekers, took home a bronze award for the best app by a media company.

The platform, which won a gold in the same category last year, links people to temporary, contract, non-executive and part- time jobs.

The event, organised by Marketing Magazine, showcases media owners and solution providers and their "innovation, effectiveness, and value proposition to advertisers, agencies and clients".