SPH to have new CFO next year

Media and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will have a new chief financial officer (CFO) next year.

Mr Chua Hwee Song, 50, will join SPH as CFO-designate on March 1 and take on the CFO role fully on April 1.

He is the founder and managing director of Tembusu Ventures. He is currently serving out his notice as group CFO and executive director of mainboard-listed real estate company CWG International - a post he has held since June last year.

Mr Chua was previously an independent director at CWG International for a year, as well as independent director at Rowsley from 2013 to last year. He has also served in various capacities with the Economic Development Board.

An engineer by training, Mr Chua is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFO committee with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He succeeds Mr Tony Mallek, who is set to retire on March 31, after 15 years with SPH.

Mr Mallek, 63, has been SPH's CFO since 2010, after serving first as senior vice-president of finance and then as executive vice-president responsible for all finance, tax, treasury and investment functions.

He won the Best CFO Award at the Singapore Corporate Awards last year for the large-cap category, which is for companies with a market value of $1 billion or more.

Following his retirement, he will stay on as a consultant with the company and continue to assist deputy chief executive Anthony Tan with SPH's healthcare business.

Mr Mallek will also continue as a director of SPH Reit Management, and stay involved with the Bidadari mixed-development site as a director of the joint-venture companies that had won the tender for the site.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang thanked Mr Mallek for his service, on behalf of the board and management, in a statement.

"Besides his role as the group's CFO, he has helped to identify and spearhead some of our business diversification," Dr Lee added.

SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung also thanked Mr Mallek for "his years of dedicated service to the company, during which we restructured our media business and expanded into new areas".

"He was especially instrumental in driving our property and healthcare ventures, as well as the formation of SPH Reit," he added.

Mr Ng also welcomed Mr Chua to the SPH group and said he looked "forward to his contributions as we chart new growth for the group".