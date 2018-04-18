Listen to the news from The Straits Times on Google Home in SPH-Google tie-up

SINGAPORE - Owners of the Google Home devices will be able to listen to news and podcasts from The Straits Times, The Business Times and radio station MoneyFM 89.3, in a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings and tech giant Google.

New subscribers who sign up from Friday (April 20) for the The Straits Times All-Digital package or All-Digital + Print package will also receive a free Google Home Mini.

Alternatively, they may top up $79 to receive a Google Home, which is larger in size and has better audio quality.

The SPH and Google tie-up allows users to give voice commands to the device for it to read the latest news from the two newspapers. The range of voice-enabled speakers will be available in Singapore on Friday.

To listen to the news on the speakers, users are required to download the Google Home app and set their device language to English (Singapore).

Users can then give the following voice commands: "Ok Google, listen to news from The Straits Times" or "Hey Google, play me the news from The Business Times", which will prompt the device to read out the latest news.

As part of the tie-up, there will be four audio feeds for Google Home, including a news bulletin from The Straits Times presented by MoneyFM; a financial news bulletin from The Business Times presented by MoneyFM; a podcast by The Straits Times; and a segment called Need To Know, which offers tips on career development and personal growth, presented by Business Insider Singapore and MoneyFM.

Mr Anthony Tan, deputy CEO of SPH, said the initiative aims to improve user experience and provide audiences with new formats of accessing the news.

"Voice-enabled technology is the latest frontier and we see a lot of potential to use it to increase our engagement with audiences," said Mr Tan.

Ms Sumiko Tan, managing editor of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media group and executive editor of ST, said: "People get news through different platforms these days. We're very excited to be working with Google Home on this voice-enabled initiative."

The tech giant also announced its expansion into South-east Asia on Wednesday, with the opening of its first Google Store in the region, in Singapore.