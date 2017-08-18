SPH scoops up 6 gongs at The Spark Awards 2017

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Asia's leading media company, clinched six awards at The Spark Awards 2017, held at InterContinental Singapore on Friday (Aug 18).

Some of the winners include SPHMBO, SPH's outdoor advertising arm, which won a gold and silver award in different categories for media solutions, and social news site AsiaOne, which bagged a silver award for "Best Website by a Media Owner" and a bronze for "Best Corporate Branding by a Media Owner".

AsiaOne was relaunched in May and curates and personalises news and content for its readers in Singapore and the region.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay, Tamil media group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "We are delighted to be honoured with these awards, which are recognition of our relentless efforts to keep improving our products to serve our readers' needs in a multimedia world. Our readers are the real winners ultimately."

Chief marketing officer Elsie Chua said the accolades speak volumes of SPH's continuous drive to offer new and refreshing product and services

"This is important as we face disruptive innovation and we will continue to excel in our media offerings and stay ahead of the competition," she added.

AsiaOne editor Karen Lim noted: "Winning these awards is a nod to the hard work over the past few months to deliver a brand new site with engaging content to our readers."

The event, organised by Marketing Magazine, showcases media owners and solution providers and their "innovation, effectiveness, and value proposition to advertisers, agencies and clients".