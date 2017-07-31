SPH Reit appoints SPH CEO-designate Mr Ng Yat Chung as director

SINGAPORE - SPH Reit Management has appointed Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) chief executive-designate Ng Yat Chung as a non-independent non-executive director to its board with effect from Tuesday this week (Aug 1).

Mr Ng, 55, will also be a member of the nominating and remuneration committee, the trust manager announced on Monday (July 31).

He will take over from Mr Alan Chan Heng Loon, 64, who is retiring from the board on the same day. Mr Chan is the outgoing SPH chief executive.

"SPH Reit has a good track record, with our properties enjoying full occupancy and strong partnership with our tenants. We are well positioned to continue delivering a trusted and successful brand in Singapore," said Mr Ng in the statement.

Mr Ng was the former CEO of Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) and most recently its special adviser up till May 26, 2017.

He will assume the role as CEO of SPH from Sept 1.

Dr Leong Horn Kee, chairman of the SPH Reit Management board thanked Mr Chan " for his advice and contributions since the IPO of SPH Reit".

SPH Reit's portfolio comprises two malls: Paragon in Orchard Road and The Clementi Mall.