SPH Buzz partners with Mastercard to launch new convenience store

SINGAPORE - SPH Buzz has launched a new convenience store that includes attended and unattended retail counters in partnership with Mastercard.

The Buzz hybrid convenience store has 16 vending machines that allow customers to make purchases using Masterpass1, a secure digital payment service by Mastercard that speeds up the checkout process without requiring consumers to enter their financial and shipping information.

As part of the partnership, which was announced on Monday (Nov 27), SPH Buzz has integrated Mastercard's mobile commerce platform - Vending powered by Masterpass app - in its unattended machines to let customers order and pay for goods via their smart devices.

The vending machines can dispense items such as beverages, ready-to-eat meals, snacks and medication.

At the Buzz hybrid store, customers can purchase other items such as telco top-up cards, tickets to such local tourist attractions as River Safari and the Singapore Zoo, as well as Google and Xbox stored-value cards.

The store is located at the Cnergy Gas Station along Toh Tuck Road and occupies a floor space of 827 square feet.

Betty DeVita, chief commercial officer for Commerce Platform, Mastercard Global Products and Solutions, said: "In retail, both speed and convenience are extremely important to consumers. Even at vending machines, many sales are lost as a result of consumers not having loose cash or because of coin jams in the machine.

"With the launch of Vending powered by Masterpass at SPH Buzz, we are removing friction, significantly improving the current experience, and reducing wait time," she added.

From now till Dec 31, customers will be able to enjoy special deals at S$1 or a discount on purchases made through the Vending.