SPH buys nursing home operator for $164m

Published
1 hour ago

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is entering the healthcare sector with a $164 million purchase of nursing home operator Orange Valley Healthcare. Orange Valley runs five nursing homes islandwide and operates related services such as catering, physiotherapy and the supply of medical, nursing and healthcare equipment and consumables.

SPH chief executive Alan Chan said the investment gives the firm an opportunity to contribute to the healthcare needs of Singapore's ageing community.

One in four Singapore residents is expected to be aged above 65 by 2030, SPH noted.

This will lead to strong demand for elderly care services in the next decade. With a surge of single elderly people living alone, there will be rising demand for quality aged care services.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'SPH buys nursing home operator for $164m'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping