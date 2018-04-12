SPH appoints new chief marketing officer

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has appointed Mr Ignatius Low, 45, as its chief marketing officer.

He succeeds Ms Elsie Chua, 56, with immediate effect. Ms Chua, who is staying on till June to ensure a smooth transition for SPH's key advertising clients and partners, has decided to retire after 20 years at the company.

The appointment was announced at a company townhall meeting yesterday.

Mr Low, who was appointed head of media solutions in September 2016, will fully take over Ms Chua's responsibilities on her last day of service in June.

Noting the challenges facing the industry, Mr Low said: "The media landscape may have become more competitive and fragmented than ever before, but I believe many of our advertising clients still see great value in investing in SPH's quality platforms and audiences.

"Our job is to clearly define that value, and update our approach and solutions to meet today's evolving demands."

He will lead SPH's integrated marketing division, which was set up to enable the marketing team to offer advertisers integrated marketing solutions across multiple platforms.

On Tuesday, the media and property group posted a 1.4 per cent rise in net profit to $100.62 million for the six months ended Feb 28.

SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan thanked Ms Chua for her years of service, noting her stewardship over the past few years as the company transitioned to offering multi-platform advertising solutions to meet the changing demands of the market.

Ms Chua said: "It has been a good 20 years riding out several peaks and troughs in SPH. The opportunity is ripe for me to let go and move on to have more control of my time, smell the roses, see the world, give back to the community and learn new things."