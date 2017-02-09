Soo Kee Group to enter Thailand's fine jewellery market

Soo Kee Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Thai jeweller Aurora Design.
SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed Soo Kee Group has entered a memorandum of understanding with leading Thai jeweller Aurora Design, it said Thursday.

They will set up a joint venture firm in Thailand, with an initial paid-up capital of 30 billion Thai baht (about S$1.2 million). Soo Kee will hold a 40 per cent stake, while Aurora will hold 60 per cent.

The joint venture will sell gold and diamond products under Soo Kee's Love & Co brand in Thailand.

Soo Kee will also license and supply intellectual property rights, products and support to the joint venture.

