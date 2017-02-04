Some winners

Who will be the ones to walk away the wealthiest from the coming public offering of Snap, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat?

From the value of their stakes based on the fair-market value of a share at the end of last year, when it was US$16.33, here are some of the winners:

EVAN SPIEGELMr Spiegel (above), 26, a founder of Snap, serves as its chief executive and is a board member. According to the prospectus, he owns 227 million shares of the company, a stake that was worth US$3.7 billion (S$5 billion) at the end of last year.

BOBBY MURPHYMr Murphy (above), 28, helped found Snapchat when he and Mr Spiegel were fraternity brothers at Stanford University. He is Snap's chief technology officer and a member of the board. Like Mr Spiegel, he owns 227 million shares, which were worth US$3.7 billion at the end of last year.

IMRAN KHAN Mr Khan, 39, is a former investment banker who is Snap's chief strategy officer. He owns 2.8 million shares of Snap, which were worth more than US$46 million at the end of last year.

TIMOTHY SEHN Mr Sehn, 36, is Snap's senior vice-president of engineering. He owns almost seven million shares, which were worth US$110 million at the end of last year.

BENCHMARK Benchmark, widely regarded as a premier Silicon Valley venture capital firm, invested in Snap in 2013 when the start-up was still known as Snapchat and was valued at US$60 million to US$70 million. The investment was spearheaded by a Benchmark partner, Mr Mitch Lasky, who sits on Snap's board. According to Snap's prospectus, Benchmark owns 131.6 million shares, a stake that was worth US$2.1 billion at the end of last year.

LIGHTSPEED VENTURE PARTNERS Lightspeed was the first venture investor in Snap in 2012, a year after Snapchat was launched. Mr Jeremy Liew led the investment. According to Snap's prospectus, it owns 86.6 million shares, which were valued at US$1.4 billion at the end of last year.

MICHAEL LYNTON Mr Lynton, 57, former chief executive of Sony's entertainment division, has long been a mentor to Mr Spiegel. He said last month that he would be leaving Sony to focus on Snap as a director and chairman of the board. He owns three million shares, which were worth US$49.3 million at the end of last year. NYTIMES