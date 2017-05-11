SMRT to get new chairman in July

Transport operator SMRT is making a number of changes to its board, including the appointment of a new chairman.

Mr Koh Yong Guan, who is chairman of both SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains, will step down on July 17 when he completes his term of office, the company said yesterday.

He will be succeeded by Mr Seah Moon Ming, who is now deputy chairman of both entities.

Mr Seah is the chief executive of Pavilion Energy, the Temasek-backed parent of Pavilion Gas. He is also the chairman of IE Singapore and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, as well as an adjunct professor at the School of Science and Technology of the recently renamed Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Mr Koh has been an independent director of SMRT Corporation since April 2007 and SMRT Trains since May 2007. He became chairman of both in July 2009.

In its statement yesterday, SMRT thanked Mr Koh for "his leadership, guidance and contributions".

"He has been pivotal to the transition to the New Rail Financing Framework and the drive towards rail reliability through SMRT's ongoing effort to renew and improve Singapore's North-South and East-West Lines," the company said in its statement.

SMRT also said the following directors will complete their terms on July 17:

• Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, director of SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains

• Mr Patrick Ang Peng Koon, director of SMRT Corporation

• Madam Moliah Hashim, director of SMRT Corporation.

The company said it has appointed Dr Philip Pillai as a director of SMRT Corporation with effect from April 24. Dr Pillai, a former Supreme Court judge, and Mr Quek Gim Pew were also appointed director of SMRT Trains on the same date. Mr Quek is the chief defence scientist at the Ministry of Defence.

Madam Moliah, who is the principal of Princess Elizabeth Primary School, will be appointed as a director of SMRT Trains with effect from July 17. She was previously chief executive of self-help group Yayasan Mendaki.