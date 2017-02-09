SMEs celebrate Chinese New Year

(From left) Mr Edmund Long, managing director of Five Aluminium Boat and Engineering; Mr Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking at OCBC; Mr Teo Hong Lim, executive chairman and chief executive officer at Roxy-Pacific Holdings; Mr Samuel Tsien, CEO of OCBC Bank Group; Mr Tan Wang Cheow, executive chairman of Food Empire; and Mr Davier Yoon, director of CraveFX, with the God of Fortune. Seven hundred representatives from small- and medium-enterprises celebrated Chinese New Year with OCBC Bank on Tuesday night at Capella Singapore in Sentosa, ahead of Budget 2017. Mr Long said he hopes the Government will look into the rising costs of doing business, including factory rental rates and foreign worker levies.