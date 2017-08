SINGAPORE - Singapore Post said its executive vice president, Mr Sam Ang, has decided to retire.

Mr Ang, 62, who is also chief executive officer (CEO) of SingPost units, Quantium Solutions and Famous Holdings, will stay on till Nov 20, 2017.

Mr Paul Coutts, SingPost group CEO, will be covering Mr Ang's duties in addition to his own while the company searches for a replacement.

Mr Coutts has extensive experience in the logistics and postal sectors that includes global leadership roles.