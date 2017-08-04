SingPost posts 13.6% fall in Q1 profit

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post reported on Friday (Aug 4) a 13.6 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to S$31 million from S$35.9 million in the year-ago period.

This was despite a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue for the three months to end-June to S$354.1 million from growth in its postal and logistics businesses.

But SingPost said underlying net profit fell 24.7 per cent, due mainly to lower domestic mail volumes, costs from planned investments, increased competition in the logistics segment, and associates that were investing for growth.

An interim dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share was declared, down from 1.50 cents a year ago.