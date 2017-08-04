SingPost posts 13.6% fall in Q1 profit

Singapore Post reported on Friday a 13.6 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit.
Singapore Post reported on Friday a 13.6 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
29 min ago
ann@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post reported on Friday (Aug 4) a 13.6 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to S$31 million from S$35.9 million in the year-ago period.

This was despite a 6.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue for the three months to end-June to S$354.1 million from growth in its postal and logistics businesses.

But SingPost said underlying net profit fell 24.7 per cent, due mainly to lower domestic mail volumes, costs from planned investments, increased competition in the logistics segment, and associates that were investing for growth.

An interim dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share was declared, down from 1.50 cents a year ago.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice