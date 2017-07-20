SingPost chairman hospitalised, absent from AGM

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post chairman Simon Israel was hospitalised on Thursday (July 20) morning.

A Singtel spokesman told The Straits Times that Mr Israel, who is also the chairman of Singtel, is "expected to be discharged tomorrow after undergoing some tests and observation".

Mr Israel was absent from SingPost's annual general meeting at Suntec City International Convention Centre on Thursday.

The postal and e-commerce service provider's non-executive lead independent director Fang Ai Lian took over the helm at the meeting and read Mr Israel's speech to shareholders.