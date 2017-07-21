SingPost chairman hospitalised

Singapore Post (SingPost) chairman Simon Israel was hospitalised yesterday morning.

A Singtel spokesman said Mr Israel, who is also the chairman of Singtel, is "expected to be discharged tomorrow after undergoing some tests and observation".

Mr Israel, 63, was absent from SingPost's 25th annual general meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

SingPost non-executive lead independent director Fang Ai Lian helmed the meeting and read Mr Israel's speech to shareholders.

Jacqueline Woo