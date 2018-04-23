Singapore stocks open lower on Monday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday (April 23), with the Straits Times Index shedding 4.75 points to 3,568.63 as at 9.02am.

About 53.2 million shares worth S$112.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.12 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.109 with 5.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion and OCBC Bank.

Gainers outnumbered losers 64 to 52, or about five up for every four down.